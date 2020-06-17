It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Skip) on June 14, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Anne for 69 years. Loving father of Jane and Carl Del Barba, Diane and Jerry Montour, Mary and Brian McIssac, Sarah and Jeff Hill. Cherished grandad of Matt, Vanessa, Pete, Roxanne, Will, Georgia, Julia and nine great-grandchildren. Loved by many for his great sense of humour, engaging personality and love for life. Due to Health Regulations, a private family service will take place. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 17, 2020.