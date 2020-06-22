Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton, Bill Welmers was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Hilly (nee Rumph) for 46 years. Loving father and grandfather of Yvonne and Darren Lammers (Joelle, Leah, Ryan, Aidan), Ken and Jolene Welmers (Madison, Kyle, Reese, Brooke), and Jason and Jessica Welmers (Blake, Chelsea, Erica). Dear brother and brother-in-law of Ria and Tom Vellinga, Hilda Zylstra, Arnold and Anne Welmers, Hank (the late Grace) Rumph, Pat and Bill Hessels, Hilbert and Jannie Rumph, Luke (the late Mia) Rumph, Helen and Menno VanderVinne, Albert and Martha Rumph, (the late Anne) and Larry Brouwer. Bill will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Bill was the founder of Bill Welmers and Sons Heating and Air Conditioning. Visitation for family and friends will be held at CALVARY CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. You must sign up ahead of time to attend the visitation (via the funeral home website or by phone - 905-689-4852). A Private Service (which will be livestreamed) will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Mt. Zion Cemetery. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. To sign up to attend the visitation, to access the Funeral Livestream, and to sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 22, 2020.