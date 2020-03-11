Home

William Herbert (Bill) TURNER

William Herbert (Bill) TURNER Obituary
Our hearts are filled with LOVE for all that he was, ADMIRATION for all that he taught us and PRIDE for the strong family roots that dad so unselfishly gave to all of us. Sadly passed on Saturday, March 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family just shy of his 80th birthday. Loving husband of Sandy (nee Hendershott). Loved father of Russ (Judy Marchalewicz), Ken (Sharon) and Paul. Loved grandpa to Jesse, Katelyn, Rachel, Evan, Daniel and Tyler. Predeceased by his siblings, Dorothy (Bill), Norm (Betty), Thelma (Bert), Evelyn (Ray), Joyce (Ted). Will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Joyce Hendershott, nieces, nephews and friends. Bill loved woodworking, R.C. boats and kayaking. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave. Drive, Stoney Creek on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. In Bill's memory, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020
