Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William JAMIESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Huron (Bill) JAMIESON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Huron (Bill) JAMIESON Obituary
Passed peacefully at home on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Dawn. Loving father of Billi-Jo and Logan, Sam and Kev, and Josh and Katelyn. Grandfather of Devon, Sydnei, Keisha, Silas, and Xayne. Great-grandfather of Ari, Ashlyn, Dray, Riah, and Av. Brother of Isabel, Dave and Kathy, Jack and Lonni, Shirley Ann, and Steven and Lisa. Predeceased by his parents Ervin and Jean (McLean), siblings Elvin Jr., Valerie, Jimmy, and Gary, grandsons Deacon, and Daylen. Bill leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and many friends in the community. Private visitation with cremation to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., Hagersville. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -