Passed peacefully at home on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Dawn. Loving father of Billi-Jo and Logan, Sam and Kev, and Josh and Katelyn. Grandfather of Devon, Sydnei, Keisha, Silas, and Xayne. Great-grandfather of Ari, Ashlyn, Dray, Riah, and Av. Brother of Isabel, Dave and Kathy, Jack and Lonni, Shirley Ann, and Steven and Lisa. Predeceased by his parents Ervin and Jean (McLean), siblings Elvin Jr., Valerie, Jimmy, and Gary, grandsons Deacon, and Daylen. Bill leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and many friends in the community. Private visitation with cremation to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., Hagersville. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 20, 2020