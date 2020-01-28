|
Passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's at Burloak Long Term Care Centre in Burlington, on January 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving husband of Valdine Crow (née Duginski) for 62 years. Cherished father of Bill Crow Jr. (Carol) of North Vancouver and Cathy Killeen (John) of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Laura, Katie, Sophie and Devon, and great-grandfather of Cole and Eve. Dear brother of Margaret Rowan (late Gordon) of Langley, B.C. Bill was born on a farm in Arborg, Manitoba in 1935, and was the Manitoba badminton champion as a teenager. He worked his way through university as a summer porter on the CN Railway between Winnipeg and Vancouver, sleeping on tables in the dining car and serving dinner to Cary Grant. Bill graduated from the University of Manitoba in Mechanical Engineering in 1957. He never wrote a résumé. Procter and Gamble hired Bill out of university and moved him to Ontario, where he spent 40 years in a variety of engineering positions, retiring as the MIS manager at P&G's head office in Toronto. In retirement, Bill and Val travelled extensively. Bill was a connoisseur of fine wine, great food, perhaps a port after dinner, Barbra Streisand and Jacques Brel. He was a master bridge player, having played in the same club, with largely the same players, for 60 years. Bill could beat you at backgammon, any board game, and UBI, a game too difficult for anyone else to play. He was also adept at jigsaw puzzles, two deck solitaire, trivia, Scrabble, and crosswords. Bill read a book a day, so it was rare to know something he didn't. And he could pack a smaller car trunk with larger Christmas presents against all the laws of physics, without losing a bow. Bill was an ardent fan of the Toronto Blue Jays since their inception in 1977, attending hundreds of games with Val, and a lifelong fan of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Bill will be fondly remembered by his former colleagues at P&G, his many bridge clubs, PROBUS club, and his biking buddies. He was well loved. A visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12 noon until the start of Bill's Service of Remembrance, which will commence at 1:00 pm. Reception to immediately follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Society in Bill's memory would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020