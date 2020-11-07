(November 23, 1927 - October 31, 2020) It is with deep sadness, we announce the passing of our father, William James Daniel (Danny) Bradley. Born in Clanabogan, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. Married to his love, our mother, Bridget (Betty) Christina (nee Fadden) for 56 years (predeceased, 2009). They are now reunited and laughing over a cup of tea and shortbread cookies. He will be forever missed by his sons William (Wendy), Mark (Sharon, 2018) and daughters Ellen (Paul Street) and Colette. Danny was granddad to Sarah (Adam), Olivia, Laura, Liam and Jennifer (Matt) and also great-granddad to Ethan, Chloe, Finn and Tilly. He is survived by his brother Norman and sister Hazel and many nieces and nephews in the UK and Ireland. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Augustine's Church, 58 Sydenham Street, Dundas, on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Augustine's Cemetery, Dundas. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.