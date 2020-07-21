With heavy hearts the family of William (Bill) Hall announces his passing at the age of 88, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Andrew's Terrace, Cambridge. Loving husband of the late Beverly (nee Booth) (2018). Dear father of Cindy (Paul Mattie) and Carol (Bill Taylor). Cherished grandfather to Alex, Jason, Janelle, and great-grandfather to Callie, Elijah, and Mason. Born in Guelph, but lived most of his life in Strabane in the original Hall Family home. He was well known in the community for his sports playing, and involvement with the Flamborough Town Council in the 1960s- 1970s. Bill was a self-employed farmer/business owner of Halls Farm Market in Strabane for his working years. His hobby of owning race horses, then turned to working at Flamboro Downs Race Track as Stall Manager. Retirement kept him busy still, enjoying his own vegetable gardens on smaller property in Flamborough. Then moving to Waterdown for the remaining years that Bill and Beverly had together. Thank you to the staff at St. Andrews Terrace, for all their care and kindness. Cremation has taken place. A Private Family Visitation will be held. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations to the Strabane United Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com