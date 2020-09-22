Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in his 77th year, our dearest father and grandfather passed away on September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Tina Kennedy (nee Anema), proud father of Sandra Finlay (Mike), Sherry Kennedy, Tracey Angelini (David), Robert Kennedy (Holly) and predeceased by his son Michael Kennedy. Bill will be missed by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, and extended family and friends. He was a proud veteran of the Armed Forces, PPCLI regiment and worked in the automotive paint industry for 45 years. For those who wish, a memorial donation to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Cremation is arranged and a private service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store