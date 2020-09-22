1/1
William James Kennedy
1943-11-21 - 2020-09-17
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in his 77th year, our dearest father and grandfather passed away on September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Tina Kennedy (nee Anema), proud father of Sandra Finlay (Mike), Sherry Kennedy, Tracey Angelini (David), Robert Kennedy (Holly) and predeceased by his son Michael Kennedy. Bill will be missed by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, and extended family and friends. He was a proud veteran of the Armed Forces, PPCLI regiment and worked in the automotive paint industry for 45 years. For those who wish, a memorial donation to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Cremation is arranged and a private service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved