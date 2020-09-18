February 23, 1936- September 15, 2020 It is with great sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of our dear father, Bill Macintosh, in his 84th year. Predeceased by his loving wife, Ruth (Sept 15 2017), he is greatly missed by his children Timothy (Kathie), Deb (Joe), and Kate (John). He had an amazing influence on his seven grandsons, Ryan, Luke, Will, Jesse, Taylor, Erik and Jackson and always cherished their love. Hopefully, his adventurous spirit and humorous wit will be further passed down to his 4 great grandchildren. Although growing up on the south shore of Nova Scotia (sneaking lobsters at low tide), he began a successful career in the Royal Bank at the age of seventeen, which soon transferred him to Ontario. Here, he met the love of his life, Ruth, also a fellow Royal Bank employee, where they began a life together of 57 years,(ten different homes and cities) raising their three children during the challenges of frequent transfers, which he also taught us to embrace with enthusiasm and positivity. Bill touched many throughout his memorable life. He always found time to volunteer in the local Rotary Club, Cancer Society
, Junior Achievement, Kinsmen, Dundas Creekside Condo Board, and Hamilton Probus, as well as making lasting new friendships and community connections along the way. Dad will lovingly be remembered for his unique style of storytelling, eye-rolling puns, summers at the cottages, barbeques, "enthusiastic" board games (he always had to be the Manager in Monopoly), and the sharing of many a Manhattan, Martini, and lessons on how to properly eat a lobster. You are greatly missed already. Our many thanks go out to all the caregivers at the Yorkville Retirement Residence, the Village of Wentworth Heights, his Visiting Homecare team, and St. Joseph's HealthCare Centre, Guelph. Due to COVID restrictions and the safety of all our family and friends, a private celebration will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made at Turner Family Funeral Home, Dundas, Ontario, www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca