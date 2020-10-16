It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we say goodbye to William James McDade (Billy). William passed away October 13, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones, Joyce, Jason, Shannon and Brenda. Billy's kindness, zest for life and dedication to his family will be remembered by his loving wife and best friend Joyce, her children Jason and Shannon, granddaughter Charley Jean, Uncle to Mathew (Alyson) and Brenda. Lovingly remembered by his brothers; Thomas (Betty), Donald (Gail), Robert (Andrea), David (Sandy), Johnny (predeceased) and his beautiful sister Cathy (Greg). Adored by all his nieces and nephews. Billy was a master electrician with the IBEW local 105 for over 45 years. He loved to plan adventures for his family and friends, relaxing on the beach with Red Stripe in Jamaica was his all time favourite. So many fond memories of Jamaica, car racing with Ruthie, jumping into waterfalls. Spending time at the cottage with the family, singing,dancing , eating, drinking , playing bocce was a favourite pastime. He loved to golf with Joyce and had many wonderful vacations golfing in Mexico, California and so many more. Everyone that knew him loved his kind heart and great smile! We are thankful to all the PSW and nurses Toni and Kelly who helped William and showed him compassion. As per Billy's wishes a cremation has taken place. Due to Covid 19 we will be having a small invite only celebration of life. Donations to Parkinsons is greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers. Ride into that sunset Billy your stories will live on forever! On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com