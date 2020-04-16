|
|
With heavy hearts, the family of William (Bill) James McMullan announce his passing. He was born April 19, 1931 in Hamilton, Ontario and passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General after a hard-fought battle on April 14, 2020, just a few days shy of his 89th birthday. Bill leaves behind many grieving family members and friends, including the love of his life Marjorie to whom he was married for 68 years. He joins his son Douglas in heaven and he also leaves behind his beloved children Richard (Sandi), Brian (Debbie), and Dawn (Grant), cherished grandchildren Jennifer (Nathan), John (Krista), Robert (Natasha), Patricia (Jacob), Kylie (Mike), Chelsea (Doug), Krista, Kimberly, Kevin (Amanda) and Kody (Madi), and he adored his 9 great-grandchildren. He always kept in touch with many extended family members as family was everything to him. He was a popular figure in his home at Ina Grafton, and admired by everyone with how he cared for Marjorie who battles dementia. Everyone who met him could never guess his age, he stayed active and kept his mind sharp. He kept a busy social life between coffee times with friends, rec activities with Marj, Bridge and Pool games, and still always found time for family and charitable boards to serve on, including the board of Niagara Recycling for 25 years, 23 of those as Chair of the Board. In his youth he was an exceptional athlete, and continued his love of sports as an avid fan. Always generous in every aspect of his life, he gave his love and time to everyone who knew him. He always had time for bowling with great grandkids, visiting around the clock with his wife, suppers with family and of course ice cream, always ice cream. While he accomplished much in his well-lived life, his crowning glory was always his family. In his words to a great grandchild on a recent birthday, "We've both been blessed with great loving families, so love them, respect them and cherish them for in the years ahead they will become more and more part of your life and future." His faith and his family are his legacy, all who knew and loved him call themselves abundantly blessed. During this time of having to be physically distant, a celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Roof Retreat - Niagara On The Lake and Niagara Health Foundation would be much appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 905 937 4444. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 16, 2020