William John "Bill" Gall
William "Bill" John Gall, of St. Marys, formerly of Toronto, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 at the age of 67 after a two year battle with ALS. Beloved father of Jocelyne Gall (Jeff Richardson) and proud grandfather of Sophie, Will and Sam. Brother of Jon, Matt (Terri) and Adam. Predeceased by his parents Wes and Marny. He will be missed by many friends across Canada, the US and Italy. Bill's working career involved being a police officer with the Halton Regional Police Service and owner of Burlington Health Foods. He was also a founding member of the Health First Network and a long standing Board member of the Canadian Health Food Association. Most recently, Bill was a Real Estate Developer. He was an avid sailor, traveller and loved history. Thank you to Dianne, Hilary, Laura, Linda, Mackenzie, Stacey and the staff at Jessica's House for giving him such loving care. Cremation has taken place with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Society of Canada or Jessica's House Hospice in Exeter. Arrangements with the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home, St. Marys (519-284-2820) online condolences at www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 18, 2020.
