It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William on May 25, 2020. Only child of Isobel and William Moore of Cornwall Ontario, born May 22, 1937. William is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen Moore, daughter Patricia Cobbin (Kevin Player) of Windsor, daughter Leigh Moore (Jay McGee) of Hamilton, grandchildren Joshua, Thomas (Heather Veitch) Windsor, Gwenyth, Camden, and great-granddaughters Hazel and Natalie.



William was a proud member of ILA Local 1654, and carried that membership to his employment at McKeil Marine Ltd. His workmates became his family. He was fiercely loyal and a firm believer in the "110%" theory of living. Work or play, he always gave 110% and became known to those he worked with as "The Bull". When something couldn't be moved, you called "The Bull" to get the job done. If he was your friend, you had a friend for life.



William travelled extensively while working with McKeil Marine, both east and west coasts, the Arctic and the Panama Canal under the tutelage of men he admired and respected, men who looked past his rough exterior and helped him forge the person he eventually became, achieving the rank of Bosun under Capt. Ralph Tucker. William was a provider, like no other. Following his retirement, he transferred his 110% to family life. "Bumpa" never missed the opportunity for a family feast where he requested "artillery" to consume his meal. Every visit included plenty of hugs and kisses and always closed with a bellowed "I love you, babe" from the blue chair.



Later in life, William suffered from a variety of conditions brought on by living a full life, he did love his food, and then finally, Alzheimer's, the cruelest of all. Most days we found something he could laugh at, but it wasn't the life he had hoped for anymore, and not the life we wished for him. The twinkle in his eyes began to fade as he sensed what was coming. Mercifully, in the wee hours of May 25, three days after celebrating his 83rd birthday, William suffered a catastrophic stroke. We were able to keep him at home with us, well cared for and happy, until the very end when he was taken to Hamilton General Hospital to ease his passing.



Our gratitude and heartfelt thanks go out to all who came to our aide in the early hours of that day, from the ambulance attendants who showed the utmost compassion and care while helping William and family at this most difficult time, to the doctors and nurses. Extra special thank you to nurse Michelle and Social Worker Alex at Hamilton General Hospital, whose sympathy and reassurance was so gratefully received.



The present health crisis does not allow for a funeral. If we had one, his friends would have been asked to raise a glass in his honour and if they wanted, to share their thoughts and words. Here they are.



James, "He meant a lot to us all. I will miss him for sure!"



Garth, "I loved him, and will always cherish the memories I have of growing up sailing with him. A rogue and a rakehell but the finest damn sailor and man of integrity I ever had the honour of shipping with."



Kristina, "Bob and I are both very saddened by this news. We have amazing memories of working with Billy and will always cherish them."



David, "I Loved Billy as well. He is one of those rare gems that we are fortunate enough to have in our lives. A mentor.... and gentleman!!! Three Longs and Two Shorts my friend!!! "Wrap me up in me oil skins and jumpers..."



Marvin, "Billy is one of a kind, he is loved by those that worked with him. He has that gruff, salty exterior but a twinkle in his eye and a heart of gold."



John, "I will never forget Billy one of the best sailors I ever sailed with."



Tim, "There is only one Bill Moore."



Private arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington.

