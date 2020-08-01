1/1
William John Neil (Bill) COOPER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 82, after a short battle with heart and liver disease. Beloved husband of Pam for 60 years. Loving father of Craig (Maria), Steve (Joan) and Ken (Stella). Proud grandfather of Victoria (Dan), Jeff, Alexa (Marcus), Olivia, Cassidy, Alysa (Val) and Jordan. Cherished great-grandfather of Mason, Charlie, Selena and Roman. Dear brother of Eileen, Dianne (late Brian) and the late Donna. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 3-6 and 7-9 p.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bill can be made to the War Amps. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved