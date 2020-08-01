Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 82, after a short battle with heart and liver disease. Beloved husband of Pam for 60 years. Loving father of Craig (Maria), Steve (Joan) and Ken (Stella). Proud grandfather of Victoria (Dan), Jeff, Alexa (Marcus), Olivia, Cassidy, Alysa (Val) and Jordan. Cherished great-grandfather of Mason, Charlie, Selena and Roman. Dear brother of Eileen, Dianne (late Brian) and the late Donna. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 3-6 and 7-9 p.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bill can be made to the War Amps. www.smithsfh.com