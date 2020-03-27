|
Passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at Grace Villa Nursing Home, Hamilton at the age of 93. Bill is predeceased by his loving wife Irene. He will be sadly missed by his extended family. In order to protect love ones and the community from the COVID-19 virus, a private internment has taken place. Thanks to the Grace Villa health workers and staff for their kindness and devoted care. In these difficult times a special thanks to all our health care workers across Canada. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 27, 2020