On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, William Thomson passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Born on November 19, 1932 in Hamilton to parents William and Ethel, Billy was predeceased by his two sisters Shirley and Dorothy. At the age of 19, he enlisted with the Corps of Engineers and served in the Korean War. Billy was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 105 for over 50 years and worked on some of the most important buildings in the Hamilton area. Billy had been riding and building Harley Davidson motorcycles since 1948 and rode until his 80th year. He was fondly known as the "Sweetman." In true Sinatra fashion, he did it his way. Predeceased by his daughter Sandra Thomson Halton 2018 and survived by his son Christopher Nalesso. Billy will be lovingly remembered by his dear friends Lisa (the Princess), Jon (AWOL), Tom (the bomb), Terry (Watered-down Princess), Cathy (Sweetgirl), and Jackie (Crime), as well as his neighbours on Graham Ave. North and the many friends and acquaintances he made over his many years and many miles. Billy was laid to rest in the Field of Honour, Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca Ride off into the sunset, in all directions Sweetman!
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.