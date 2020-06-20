June 2, 1930 - June 18, 2020 Dad passed away peacefully at Macassa Lodge. Husband to Susan (predeceased 2016) for 62 years. Father to Tony, Janet, Don and Kim and Dan. Papa Bill to Jamie, Derek (Meaghan), Lyndsay (Mike), Brent (Izabela), Patrick (Amanada), William (Samantha), Corey, Rebecca, Tyler and Jordan. Great-grandfather to eight, with two more expected later this year. Dad was predeceased by his mother Jessie Woychuk, step-father Mike Woychuk and his father John Woitowicz. Dad spent his entire working career (45 years) at T. H. & B. Railway. Dad would call it Tramps, Hobos & Bums or To Hell & Back when regaling anyone and everyone with stories of working on the railroad, his favorite topic. Dad was very proud of his family and of his long career at T. H. & B. Dad was an incredibly friendly, social, caring and giving soul. Dad and Mom were long time parishioners of the Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church and caretakers of the church property for many years after Dad retired. Dad & Mom moved into St. Elizabeth's Retirement community in 2014 and upon Mom's passing in 2016, Dad moved into Maccassa Lodge. Over the years Dad (and Mom) received incredible care from very wonderful, caring and patient doctors, nurses and nursing home staff. Our family will be forever grateful to these very special "Heroes" who cared for Dad and Mom and give so much of themselves every day. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Macassa Lodge. All of you have always shown great compassion and provided Dad with a sense of family, especially during these most difficult times in which we now find ourselves. Thank you for being there when we couldn't be. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday June 26 at 10:00 AM, at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 1694 Upper James Street, Hamilton. We hope to have a celebration of life honouring Dad sometime in the future. In the interim, online condolences and memories may be shared at www.dermodys.com In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.