Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude (nee Hunter) and long-time companion of Mary Zillman. Loving father of Susan Bishop, Peter (Irma) Ward, and Patricia (the late David) Danaher. Cherished grandfather to Jaclynn, Tori, Cassandra, Meagan, and Mackenzie and great grandfather of 5 great grandsons. Bill is predeceased by his siblings George Ward, Nan Norman, Catherine Ward, and Patricia Ward. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations to the Joseph Brant Memorial Foundation would be appreciated.