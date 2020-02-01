|
|
Lance passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in his 75th year. Although heartbroken, he was surrounded by the love of his family and we find comfort in the fact that "He is absent from the body and present with the Lord." (II Corinthians 5:8). Lance was the beloved husband of Liz (Moffatt) and dearly loved dad of Ruth and Lars Stalnacke, Philip and Tammy, and Leah and Ted Hoyle. He was such a proud and loving (and goofy) grandpa to Simon, Henrik and Claire Johnson and baby Sloan Hoyle. Lance was predeceased by his parents Torsten and Helen Johnson and his four sisters and two brothers. Left to mourn Lance is his brother Brian and wife Sharon and their family. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Lance grew up in Hamilton. He attended Adelaide Hoodless Elementary School, Central High School, Ontario College of Art and McMaster University. Lance was a retired employee of Ontario Power Generation with 30 years of service. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Peter Ellis and the oncology team for their care of Lance throughout this very difficult journey. With grateful hearts, our family wishes to thank Ward C3 for the wonderful care Lance received and also for the kindness and compassion shown to our family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Family Bible Hour International or Cancer Research Society. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020