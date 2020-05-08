Peacefully passed away at home of natural causes on May 1st, surrounded by his loving children Georgina and Derrick LaRiviere, and Teresa (Ed) Herechuk. Now joined forever with his soul mate Gale (Mercer) and daughter Carolyn †. Grampa will be fondly remembered by his three grandsons Bryan (Kellie) and Keith (Monique) Herechuk, and Michael Bozsik. Loving Great Grampa to Boe, Remy, Poppy, Zackary, Rose, Wynn and Lucas. Predeceased by his parents Napolean and Ann. Dear brother to Eleanor, Lorraine (Jerry), Gerald † (Leah), Anna Marie †, Rita †, Theresa (Cecil) † and Joseph (Isabelle) †. Dear brother-in-law to Kathy (Larry), Alfie (Valerie), and George (Jean). Uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews. Bryan loved family and really, really, loved playing, talking, thinking, watching, and dreaming GOLF! His cremation has taken place. Memorial donations would be appreciated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Patrick's Church, Hamilton. Special thank you to Hamilton's Emergency Services (Fire, Ambulance, Police) and Karin at Circle of Life for their tremendous care and heartfelt support.