Peacefully on November 9, 2020 in his 94th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Patricia and his son Randy (Trish). He leaves behind his children Billy, Jo-Ann (Rob), Shawna (Shawn), Michael (Lynda), James (Lorraine), Stephen (Carol), Robert (Christine), Gail (Steve), Patrick (Elaine) and Jeff (Erika). Proud grandfather and great-grandfather to so many. Survived by his one remaining sister and "best buddy", Dell. Many thanks to the staff at the Village of Wentworth Heights. You helped to make Dad's time there enjoyable for him. He delighted in being asked to share his wonderful singing voice with residents and staff. Special thanks also to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, ICU. Celebration of Life will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery on Friday, Novem- ber 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. We regret that due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be reserved for family only. Please join us virtually at: http://distantlink.com/dlm53. html Password: Arbor2020 In lieu of flowers, donations to the Good Shepherd Centre would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 12, 2020.
