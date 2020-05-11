William "Bill" Mattie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce Bill's passing at Juravinski Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his beloved wife Jan of 44 years, and 2 children Alexa (Andy) Soares and Drew (Rebecca) Mattie. Beloved son of the late Elmer and Sarah Loretta Mattie and survived by his siblings, Joye (Ernie) Gaudet, Ron (Sue) Mattie, Paul (Cindy) Mattie, and pre-deceased by sister Cynthia Mattie. He will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Bill cherished spending time with his family and friends and will fondly be remembered for his love of travel, good food, and golf. He will be remembered for his kind heart, loving nature, and being a wonderful father and husband. Special thanks to the Cancer & Cardiac unit doctors and nurses at Juravinski Hospital for all of their care and support during this difficult time. Private funeral prayers will be held. We look forward to gathering together for a celebration of Bill's Life at a later date


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Prayer Service
Send Flowers
Memorial Gathering
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 11, 2020
Dear Jan, we are so sorry to hear of Bills passing Our thoughts and prayers are with you ya this difficult time .sincerely Yvonne ,Daryl and Jenna Wilson (East Chezzetcook)
Yvonne wilson
Friend
May 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Phyllis Boudreau
May 11, 2020
Enduring Grace
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jill Folsom
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved