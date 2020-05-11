It is with great sadness that we announce Bill's passing at Juravinski Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his beloved wife Jan of 44 years, and 2 children Alexa (Andy) Soares and Drew (Rebecca) Mattie. Beloved son of the late Elmer and Sarah Loretta Mattie and survived by his siblings, Joye (Ernie) Gaudet, Ron (Sue) Mattie, Paul (Cindy) Mattie, and pre-deceased by sister Cynthia Mattie. He will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Bill cherished spending time with his family and friends and will fondly be remembered for his love of travel, good food, and golf. He will be remembered for his kind heart, loving nature, and being a wonderful father and husband. Special thanks to the Cancer & Cardiac unit doctors and nurses at Juravinski Hospital for all of their care and support during this difficult time. Private funeral prayers will be held. We look forward to gathering together for a celebration of Bill's Life at a later date