William "Bill" MATTINA

William "Bill" MATTINA Obituary
Surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 74. Supremely dedicated father of Doug, Lesley, and William. Bill will be sadly missed by Linda and his sister Marilyn (Levio) Ferracutti and her family. Bill touched many lives through his passions: teaching, sports, Manitoulin Island and his travels to New Zealand and Cuba. The family will receive friends at the DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home ANCASTER CHAPEL 378 Wilson St. E., on Sunday, January 27, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. with the Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel at 3 p.m. A family interment will held at Resurrection Cemetery in Ancaster. In memory of Bill, donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 24, 2020
