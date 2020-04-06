|
A proud husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away suddenly at home on April 1, 2020 in his 72 year. Predeceased by loving wife Jessie McIntosh (Adam). Survived by caring wife Georgina Miller, his children David, Anne (Cindy), Adam (Jak), Ian and Lori (Scott). His grandchildren Liam, Noel, Simon and Dante. As well as his sister Maria (Cliff) and several nieces and nephews. A proud Scotsman, a military man, a lover of history with a passion for wood carving and his garden. He lived his life to the fullest and loved whole heartedly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Royal Highland Fusiliers of Canada Regimental Trust, on-line at www.rhfc.ca/trust.html or mailed to PO Box 22011, 658 Erb Street West, Waterloo, ON, N2T 0A2.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020