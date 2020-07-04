P.Eng MTC; DB/HB with the Toronto Argonauts 1954-56 Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday June 28, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 53 years of the late Joyce (nee Oswald) (deceased 2007). Loving father of Sandra (Ian) Gardner, Melanie (Tim) Hyde, Will (Ainslie) and John (Alison). 'Gramps' will be lovingly remembered by Taegan, Tyler, Mallory, William, Timmie, Michael, Connor, Sam, Sophie, Owen and Ella, and by great grandsons Cole, Bennett and Charlie. Dear brother of Dorothy Hornby, Jack and Dave (all deceased) and fondly remembered by many relatives and friends. Private family service and interment was held, with plans for a Celebration of Life to follow when safe to do so. If you wish, memorial donations may be made to ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development, the Canadian Cancer Society
, or the Alzheimer Society. Condolences may be made at www.dbburlington.ca
.