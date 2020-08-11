Bill passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Nan, loving father of Nadine (Alan) McLeod and Sue (Wayne) Murray and cherished grandfather of Steven (Kaileigh) and Jordan (Alana). He will be deeply missed by his many family and friends. A special thank you to the Palliative Care team of Joseph Brant Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, August 12 from 6-9 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bill to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com