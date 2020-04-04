Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William LAMOURE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Meredith (Bill) LAMOURE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Meredith (Bill) LAMOURE Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill Lamoure on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved husband and soulmate to Diane (nee Clark) for 58 years. Devoted and loving father to Lorelei and Dean (Kim) and predeceased by his infant son Danny. Proud and loving papa to Nick, Amy, Kayla, Alex, Andrew and Kelly. Great-grandfather to Sophia. Much loved brother of Carol Miller (Bud, deceased). He will be dearly missed by his cousins and his many nieces and nephews. At Bill's request, cremation has taken place. A private gravesite service for family will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -