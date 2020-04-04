|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill Lamoure on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved husband and soulmate to Diane (nee Clark) for 58 years. Devoted and loving father to Lorelei and Dean (Kim) and predeceased by his infant son Danny. Proud and loving papa to Nick, Amy, Kayla, Alex, Andrew and Kelly. Great-grandfather to Sophia. Much loved brother of Carol Miller (Bud, deceased). He will be dearly missed by his cousins and his many nieces and nephews. At Bill's request, cremation has taken place. A private gravesite service for family will be held at a later date.
