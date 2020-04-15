|
40 years. April 12, 2020. Lovingly remembered by his parents Bill and Connie (Johnson) Donnelly. Dear brother of Stephen (Pamela) Donnelly, Michelle Donnelly, Kyle (Amanda) Donnelly and Matthew Donnelly. Loving uncle of Megan, Avory, Autumn, Logan, Verena, Hayley, James, Liam and Andrew. Also remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to Brentwood Recovery Home 2335 Dougall Ave. Windsor, ON N8X 1S9. Funeral arrangements entrusted to GERALD A. SMITH FUNERAL HOME 197 King St. W. Harrow. You may send your online condolences to www.geraldasmith.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020