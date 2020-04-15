Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gerald A. Smith Funeral Home - Harrow
197 King St. West
Harrow, ON N0R 1G0
(519) 738-6662
Resources
More Obituaries for William DONNELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Michael "Mike" DONNELLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Michael "Mike" DONNELLY Obituary
40 years. April 12, 2020. Lovingly remembered by his parents Bill and Connie (Johnson) Donnelly. Dear brother of Stephen (Pamela) Donnelly, Michelle Donnelly, Kyle (Amanda) Donnelly and Matthew Donnelly. Loving uncle of Megan, Avory, Autumn, Logan, Verena, Hayley, James, Liam and Andrew. Also remembered by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to Brentwood Recovery Home 2335 Dougall Ave. Windsor, ON N8X 1S9. Funeral arrangements entrusted to GERALD A. SMITH FUNERAL HOME 197 King St. W. Harrow. You may send your online condolences to www.geraldasmith.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -