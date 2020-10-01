It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William Murray Kennedy on September 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving and caring husband for 61 years of Phyllis, loving father to Richard (LouAnn), David (Neli), Cheryl (Pierre), grandfather to Ashley (Alex), Alexander, Sandra, Kathryn, Brandon, and Abigale. Predeceased by his parents Roy and Myrtle Kennedy. He will be deeply missed by all his friends and family. William was a long time employee of Stelco. Special thanks to the 3E Staff of St. Peter's hospital. Their care and dedication to our family is greatly appreciated. Donations can be made to St. Peter's hospital. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Avenue East, Hamilton on Sunday, October 4th from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. Private Service and Burial will take place on Monday, October 5th. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com