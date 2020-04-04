|
|
Born and raised in Hamilton, Bill passed away suddenly yet peacefully at his home in Gibsons, BC, March 27, 2020 at the age of 80. He is survived by his devoted wife Diane Melody. Beloved father of Aileen and Michael Price, and Michael and Kathleen Foley. Cherished and proud grandfather of Brian Foley (Samantha), Andrew Price (Mikaella), Elizabeth Foley, and James Price. Wonderful and loving brother of Claire Foley. He is predeceased by his parents William and Aileen and his sister Eleanor. Bill will be dearly missed by Diane's family, Kathryn Kozak, and Marla and Ted Campbell, and their children Rowan, Melody and Jackson. He will be fondly remembered by Betty and the O'Connor family. Bill retired from Dofasco after 34 years of proud service. He volunteered his woodworking skills with Player's Guild of Hamilton. He loved sailing and power boating. Bill kept an enviable vegetable garden and enjoyed cooking and entertaining. He was an avid reader and completed the crossword in pen. With a ready smile and quick wit, Bill enjoyed sharing a joke or good story. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be organized for a later date. Charitable donations are welcomed to Heart and Stoke Foundation and Diabetes Canada. Arrangements entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home, 579 Seaview Rd., Gibsons, BC. 604-886-9551 May God hold him in the palm of His hand
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020