Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
William Nicholas "Bill,Billy" Bachur

William Nicholas "Bill,Billy" Bachur Obituary
March 22, 2020 at 11:05 p.m. Heaven got a little Brighter. Bill Bachur was the devoted husband of Janet Geraldine Bachur "Gerry". Proud father of Paula Baldwin, Julie Koudys (Bill), Kristen Hopley (Gordon). Loving Poppa to Jesse, Kyle (Luke), Amber, Briar, Kailynn (Geoff) and Great-Poppa to Matteo and Violetta. He and his brother Tom (predeceased) were a Team of hardworking Crane operators for Newman Steel and Samuel Steel. With a Beautiful Smile a larger than life Laugh and a heart of Gold, Dad lived his life knowing that Family is paramount. You will be greatly missed but never forgotten. You will live on in our Memories and Stories. Rest easy Billy Bachur you deserve the peace. We would like to thank Amica Stoney Creek nurses, all staff and the Palliative nurses from the VON for your kind loving care you gave to Bill. An announcement of the Celebration of Life will follow after the virus crisis has lifted. Donations to the Alzheimer Society and McMaster Sick Kids would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020
