It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill Oakes peacefully in his home on May 11, 2020 in his 66th year. Bill is survived by his cherished children Gordon (Elizabeth) and Natalie (Ryan Whyte). He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Chayse and Lucas. Bill is predeceased by his parents Gordon and Ruth Oakes and brother Brian. Loving brother of Roger (Tedye); Dale (Al Pottruff); Herb (Sandy); Wray (Colleen); Janice (Dave Dyment); and Mark. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bill made many lifelong friendships throughout his successful career in sales in the road machinery construction industry. He was a sports enthusiast and loved all teams Toronto. Bill will be remembered fondly by many hockey and baseball teammates in the Ancaster area. He passed on his love for sports as a dedicated coach spending countless hours behind the bench at the local arenas and ball diamonds. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at Garners Corners Cemetery in Ancaster. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in memory can be made to the Cardiac and Vascular program at Hamilton Health Sciences. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.