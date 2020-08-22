It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our Brother and Uncle Bill at his home in Hamilton, Ontario at the age of 68. Bill was born on June 6, 1952 in Niagara-on-the Lake, Ontario. He grew up on a large family farm where he acquired his love for machinery and equipment. Bill graduated from the University of Waterloo (Economics) and GMI in Flint Michigan. He went on to hold various roles in the automotive and transportation industry. Bill is survived by his brothers Gerry, Harvey (Teresa), Tim (Allison), and sisters-in-law Louisa Dyck, Ginny Dyck and Barbara Jack. Predeceased by brothers Arnie (2017) Rodney (1979) and his amazing parents Victor (1998) and Helen (2002). Bill had a keen interest and knowledge of current socio-economic issues, politics and world events. Uncle Bill will be fondly remembered by his nephews and nieces; Andrew (Bojana), Whitney (Scott), Jeremy (Rosanna), Rachel (Shawn), Megan (Liam), Jordynn (Ryon), Tyler (Angela), Alana, Jake, Sam and Joe. We will always remember Bill for his humble, respectful nature and kind, gentle soul. Cremation has taken place. Interment Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. www.smithsfh.com