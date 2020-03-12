Home

Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
(905) 627-7452
William Richard RODGERS


1939 - 10
William Richard RODGERS Obituary
Passed away at Brant Centre LTC Residence in Burlington on Monday March 9, 2020 in his 81st year to join his wife Susan (Jan. 4, 2020). Loving father to Kelly (Mike) and Karen (Dave), proud Grandpa to Ian, Colin and Leah. Predeceased by his parents Francis (Bud) and Hilda Rodgers and survived by many cousins. Bill was a long time employee of Proctor and Gamble in Hamilton having worked there as a machinist for 33 years. He is a past member of the Hamilton Cycling club, Rockton Agricultural Society and Cambridge Model flyers. He enjoyed tinkering with models, engines and anything else mechanical. He was a quiet man but always willing to lend a hand if asked. He was always out and about until a stroke dramatically changed his life in November 2019. He will be missed by many friends in the community and at Burlington Gardens Retirement home. Thank you to Dr. Singh and the staff at Brant Centre for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the Marlatt Funeral Home "Swackhamer Chapel", 195 King Street West, Dundas on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020
