William Richard RUBER
Suddenly on Thursday, November 19, 2020 William Richard "Dick" Ruber of Caistor Centre passed away at Hamilton General Hospital. He leaves behind his loving wife Pauline Ruber (nee. Bush) of 60 years. He will be remembered by his children Lorrie (Barry) McKay, Lynn (Kevin) Cronin, Brenda (Rory) Hustler, and Cathy (Sean) Kaye. He will be missed by his 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way. Due to CoVid restrictions, a private family service will be held. The service will be livestreamed Tuesday, November 24 at approximately 11 a.m. To join the livestream, please visit the funeral home website for the link. Memorial donations to Community Care, West Lincoln would be appreciated by the family. merritt-fh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
