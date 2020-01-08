Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Reid Funeral Home, Cataraqui Chapel
1900 John Counter Blvd.
Kingston, ON K7M 7H3
(613) 544-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Kingston Alliance Church
540 Palace Road
Kingston, ON
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
Kingston Alliance Church
540 Palace Road
Kingston, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William RIZZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) RIZZO


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William (Bill) RIZZO Obituary
Bill went to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Kingston General Hospital. Bill was the beloved husband of Lynn Dian (Beettam) for 42 years, and chosen father of Nicol Lynn Milligan and her son Jayden Murphy. Bill was born on January 3, 1947 to the late Nicholas and Violet Rizzo. Dear brother of Barbara Anne Donohue (Willie), and the late Michael Rizzo. He will be lovingly remembered by his cousins Tom (Mary) Beckingham, Toni Rizzo and Terry Rizzo, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and their families and his many stepsisters and stepbrothers and their families. Friends will be received on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Kingston Alliance Church (540 Palace Road, Kingston) followed by a celebration of his life at 1:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Paul Silcock. Refreshments will be served in the church hall at the conclusion of the service. In Bill's memory donations may be made to Kingston Alliance Church, Kingston Blind Bowlers, Kingston Blind Curlers and the Canadian Council of the Blind. www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -