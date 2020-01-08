|
Bill went to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Kingston General Hospital. Bill was the beloved husband of Lynn Dian (Beettam) for 42 years, and chosen father of Nicol Lynn Milligan and her son Jayden Murphy. Bill was born on January 3, 1947 to the late Nicholas and Violet Rizzo. Dear brother of Barbara Anne Donohue (Willie), and the late Michael Rizzo. He will be lovingly remembered by his cousins Tom (Mary) Beckingham, Toni Rizzo and Terry Rizzo, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and their families and his many stepsisters and stepbrothers and their families. Friends will be received on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Kingston Alliance Church (540 Palace Road, Kingston) followed by a celebration of his life at 1:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Paul Silcock. Refreshments will be served in the church hall at the conclusion of the service. In Bill's memory donations may be made to Kingston Alliance Church, Kingston Blind Bowlers, Kingston Blind Curlers and the Canadian Council of the Blind. www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com