William (Bill) ROBERTSON
On Thursday, September 3, 2020 in his 79th year, Bill Robertson passed away peacefully with his family at his side. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years Judith Ann Robertson (Hay). He leaves behind his two children Craig Robertson (Nancy) and Nathalie Robertson (Mark), and four grandchildren Jacob (Ava), Connor (Kate), Cecilia and Ian. He is also survived by his sister Mildred (Don) and sister-in-law Brenda (Dave). A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson Canada or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
