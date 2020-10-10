William Robertson

It is with great sadness that the family of William (Robbie Raccoon) Robertson announce his sudden passing in his 93rd year. Bill is survived by his loving wife Verna (Tilbury) of 64 years; his daughters Kim, Brenda (Wayne) and Debbie (Al). His joys in life were his grandchildren Allan (Kat), Kelly (Konrad), Brittany (James), Chelsea (Dan) and his great-grandchildren. He was recently reunited with his daughter Carol (Fred), and never got the chance to meet his grandchildren Ed (Lisa) and Krista and their children. He is survived by his sisters Kaye, Dorothy(Neill) and Joyce. Predeceased by his parents Ada and Robert and siblings Jack, Alice and Bernice. Bill was retired from the City of Hamilton. Bill loved his sports and was part owner of the Mount Hamilton Junior B's hockey club. The family sincerely thanks the staff of the Memory Living Neighbourhood at Deerview Crossing Retirement Home. Special thanks to Helen Cordi Memory Care Manager. Thanks also to Sam and the staff at LoPresti Pharmacy for taking such good care of Dad over the years. Thanks to the team at Rosedale Medical. Due to current gathering restrictions, there will be a private family service held at Cresmount Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 13th. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Diabetes Canada, Heart and Stroke or Alzheimer's-Dementia Canada. Guests are invited to visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
to leave condolences for the family and also live stream the service.