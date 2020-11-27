1/1
William Robertson (Bill) REEVES
in his 85th year, peacefully in his sleep, joined the love of his life Maria. Bill was a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather and caring brother and uncle. Bill was born May 5, 1936 and raised in Hamilton, Ontario. Bill was a retired employee of Slater Steel with over 35 years of dedicated service. Bill leaves behind his late sister Bette, his sister Margaret and brother Clifford, his sister-in-law Luisa, his children Rick, Randy, Barb, Sandy, Annette and Wendy, his grandchildren Julia, Vanessa, Natalie, Nathan, Rachel and the late Joshua and great grandchildren Rilyn and Charlotte and extended family. Most of all, Bill was a loving caring friend to all those he met. Not a soul, friend or family will ever think of Bill without a smile on their face. We will surely miss Bill's optimism and words of wisdom that we often still use. Thanks to the ER hospital team at Juravinski Hospital. At Bill's request cremation has taken place. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please sign the on line Book of Condolences www.baygardens.ca.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 27, 2020.
