It is with deepest sorrow that we say goodbye to our husband and father, William Roland Davis, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 3, 2020, at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Valerie, his four daughters Shauna (Todd), Corrine (Anthony), Kristin (Darren), and Brenna (Saro), and his eight grandchildren Josh, Dylan, Seamus, Connor, Isla, Nolan, Juna and Asha. Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Coach and Lantern starting at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020