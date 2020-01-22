|
|
Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Price). Loving father of Phil (Nancy), Gail and Paul. Cherished grandfather of Stuart (Erin), Tim (Kiran), Heather (Steve), Alanna (Joel), Michael and Eric (Kat). Doting great Grandpa Bill of Henry and Grace. Bill immigrated to Canada in 1955 with his young family to begin a dynamic career at Stelco. His invention of the coilbox largely impacted the steel industry and engaged him in work around the world. Bill lived a vibrant life. His adventurous spirit, strong work ethic, faith and deep love for friends and family brought him great joy. We will be forever grateful he was in our lives. He will remain forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Christopher's Anglican Church (662 Guelph Line, Burlington) on Friday, January 24 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment Grace Anglican Church Cemetery, Waterdown at a later date. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill to Alzheimer Society Canada or St. Christopher's Anglican Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020