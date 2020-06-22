William (Bill) left us to be at peace June 19, 2020 in his 89th year after a courageous and fierce battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 34 years to Deolita (Dely). Much loved father of Wayne (deceased 2014), Debi (Dan), Dawn (Randy) & Bill (Jocelyn). Comical Grandpa to Dana (Shawn), Dillon (Kerry), David and Dakota. Great Grandpa to Danielle, Faith and Marleigh, Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bill was one of 11 children: Gord (deceased), Alf (deceased), John (deceased), Tom (Darlene), Marie (deceased), Irene, Martin (deceased), Dave (Chris), Don (deceased), Stella (Harvey). Also survived by brother-in-law George (Delia). Bill was looking forward to being reunited with his parents, William and Lillian (Lenoury) Jacobs, his siblings and of course his beloved eldest son Wayne. Bill knew he was going to a beautiful place. Bill was born May 5, 1932 in Hamilton, ON. He grew up in Port Dover where he excelled in school, skipping the third and sixth grades. He ran a very successful shoe sales and repair business with his first wife, Frances, in Hagersville and Port Dover. He was later known as The Dundas Valley Cobbler. Bill's love of real estate and house flipping kept him quite busy and he always had apartments to rent out. Bill had a love for researching and recording family history. Bill loved to play hockey and greatly admired Mohammed Ali. Special thank you to Urgent Care Centre, St. Joseph's Hospital, Juravinski Hospital and St. Peter's Hospital Palliative Care. Thank you to Dr. Selbie for her excellent care, to Tracie Leighton for setting up the FaceTime visits with Dad during the COVID-19 pandemic, and all the nurses and staff who took excellent care of Bill during his stay. As per Bill's wishes a private graveside service will be held at Port Dover Cemetery on Monday, June 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, Port Dover 519-583-1530. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 22, 2020.