With great sorrow we announce the passing in his 92nd year of our beloved Father, William Stark Sr. He was born in Mid Calder Scotland, where he met and married the love of his life the late Magdalene Stark. Son of the late Thomas and Margret Stark. Brother to the late Andrew and Thomas Stark, survived by his cherished sister Margret Johnston. Proud father of Bill (Shelly), Tom (Margret) and daughter Diane (recently deceased). Loving Papa to Billy (Adrienne), Daniel, Spencer, Amber, Heather, Rachel and Noah. Loving Uncle to many nieces and nephews in Canada, Australia and Scotland. After time served in the British Royal Navy on the HMS Vanguard where he toured the world, Dad and Mom emigrated to Canada in 1957. Bill brought his talent as a bricklayer / stonemason to Canada with him. His moto was "The Bubble in the level never lies" After a back injury left him unable to continue with his craft he had a successful career at Stelco where he retired some 25 years ago He enjoyed his retirement at the family home in the yard gardening and many road trips with Mom. After settling into his residence at Caroline Place he enjoyed playing cards and swapping stories with many new found friends. He was especially fond of being a "Poster Boy" in their advertisements. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Caroline Place for the care and compassion shown toward our father, it truly was his home. As per his request cremation has taken place, a Celebration of life will take place at a later date. We would also like to extend our thanks to family and friends during this difficult time.



