Peacefully, at St. Peter's Hospital, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Janet. Devoted father of Charles, Connie Chainey (Gilbert) and Valorie Schur (the late Douglas). Devoted grandfather of James Steel, Adam Chainey (Anj), Kevin Chainey (Heather), Shaun Steel, Heidi Chisholm (Daniel) and great-grandfather of John William, Claire, Coen and Peyton. Predeceased by his brother Bob and his sister Mary. Bill was a proud member of Wentworth Lodge 166 A.F. & A.M., Hamilton Shrine Club and a faithful member of St. Columba Presbyterian Church. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Peter's Hospital for all of your care. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. Columba Presbyterian Church, 1540 Main St. E., Hamilton, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospital for Children or the would be greatly appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020