1/
William Symington (Bill) McCallum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on November 4, in Melbourne, Australia, his home for over 50 years, in his 83rd year. Much loved son of John (Jack) and Velma (both deceased) and brother to John (deceased) and Elizabeth (Brian). Loved and loving husband of Lyn, father of Melinda and Lucy (deceased), stepfather of Sonia and Adrian (Emily). Stepgrandfather of Lachlan, Jared, Mallee, Damon, Luke, Olivia and Samuel. Grandfather of granddogs Gracie (deceased) and Audrey. Loved and remembered always.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved