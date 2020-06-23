William "Bill" Taylor
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William John Taylor at Hamilton General Hospital, at the age of 86. William "Bill" was born in Aberdeen, Scotland in 1933 to William and Mary Taylor. He emigrated to Canada in his early twenties after serving in the RAF. He settled in Ottawa where he met his loving wife of forty-five years Evangaline "Eva" (predeceased). He will be deeply missed by his only son Gary (Wanda) and his two loving grandchildren Sabrina and Rosslyn. Survived by his siblings Flo (George), Sheila, Jimmy (Wilma), May (Norman) and several nieces and nephews. Bill retired from Slater Steel in Hamilton in 1998. He was a resident for the past eight years of the Rosslyn Retirement Home where he enjoyed life and had many friends. Bill loved all animals so his family has decided that in lieu of flowers donations can be sent to your local animal shelter. Cremation and quiet ceremony to take place as per his wishes. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
