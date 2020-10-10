Peacefully at Caressant Care Nursing Home, Arthur, on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Myers, formerly of Grey County, now of Nova Scotia. Loving father of Michael, Ian and Leslie and step-father of Ian and Richard. Dear grandfather of Bobby, Kelsi, Stirling, Spencer and Paige. Also sadly missed by Sandra (Abby) Cole. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Jack and Douglas. In 1997, Tom retired after a 40-year career of "outstanding service" as a Staff Specialist-Environmental at Stelco, Hamilton. Then in 1999, he returned to his beloved Grey County. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Tom are asked to consider the Grey County Historical Society. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.



