It is with heavy hearts that the family of William (Bill) J. Turnbull announce his passing at Highview Residences in Kitchener on April 4, 2020. Affectionately known to three generations of nieces and nephews as well as friends as 'Uncle Bill', he was born in Hamilton on December 4, 1931. Bill was predeceased by his wife Margaret Turnbull (nee Fisher), his mother Margaret (Cunningham), his father, Adam, and sister, Agnes Readman. Bill is survived by his brother, David (Aileen), and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, as well as great-great nieces and nephews from both sides of the family. As a young man Bill apprenticed at Westinghouse Canada in the weld shop. He spent a few years there working with both his father and older brother. Bill decided that Westinghouse was not his future, so he resigned and went to work for his brother-in-law, Ross Pyett, at Wentworth Spring and Alignment in Hamilton. It was there that Bill learned the spring and alignment trade. In 1962 Bill, along with his friend Florian (John) Nowak, ventured into business on their own. They set up shop in Kitchener and opened K-W Spring and Suspension Ltd. For several years, Bill and Margaret, and John and his wife, Betty, owned and operated the business together. They were friends as well as co-owners. In 1975 John and Betty sold their interest in the company to Bill and retired to Poland and Bill became the sole owner of K-W Spring. A year or two before John retired, Charlie Aubie was hired by K-W Spring and Suspension. Charlie worked for Bill for nearly 20 years and over a handshake one evening Bill promised to give Charlie the opportunity to make the first offer to purchase the business when Bill was ready for retirement. In 1991, Bill entered into a succession plan with Charlie and began a gradual exit from the business that he founded. The sale was completed in 1996 when Bill sold his remaining share of the business to Charlie. A few years later, Bill also sold the K-W Spring property to Charlie. During his working life Bill was active in two associations: The Automotive Transportation Services (ATS) in Canada; and the Spring Service Association (SSA), an American based association. Bill attended meetings of ATS regularly and is fondly remembered for having purchased and donated their first portable microphone so that everyone could hear speakers (including him). Bill and Margaret attended the SSA conventions annually and often tacked a vacation onto the convention. Bill and Margaret travelled the world and on one such trip Bill even rode an elephant. As Bill's nephew, Brian, said, "Bill had some great innings". Bill ventured into golfing in retirement and was a founding member of Deer Ridge Golf Club. For many years he played golf regularly and hosted family members at Deer Ridge. Bill eventually sold his membership in the Club but retained many fond memories of his golfing adventures. Unfortunately, Bill suffered a stroke and other cognitive issues later in life and eventually moved into Highview Residences in Kitchener. Bill's cognitive decline never seemed, however, to affect his ability to remember an individual. He recognised many of his visitors at Highview with a big welcoming smile and a twinkle in his eyes. After Bill suffered his stroke, Margaret asked her nephew, Brian Pyett, to assist her and Bill with managing their affairs. Brian and his wife, Claire, assisted each of Bill and Margaret with their daily needs while they lived in their residence in Waterloo and later when Bill moved into Highview. Their exemplary commitment to Bill both before and after Margaret's passing was greatly appreciated by Bill's extended family. The last few years of Margaret's life saw a steady decline in her health. Shortly before she passed away in November of 2018, she also came to reside at Highview. Incredibly, despite Bill's memory decline, he formed memories of Margaret residing with him at Highview. In his mind and in his heart, Margaret resided at Highview with him until his passing. Finally, Bill's family extends their sincerest thanks and appreciation to the staff and volunteers of Highview Residence, Kitchener for their care and dedication in providing Bill a home, and not just a place to live, and their compassion when providing end of life care to Bill. Bill has been cremated as per his wishes. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to all of Bill's friends, colleagues, business associates and customers for their part in stitching together the colourful tapestry of his life.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020