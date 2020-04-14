|
|
As a family we grieve the peaceful passing of our loving Dad, Grandpa and Big Pa, Bill Voortman at the age of 88 years. His children, John and Mary Ann, Jane and John DeWaard, Bernie and Anita, Kathy and Wayne Cunningham, Trish and Gary Hutten, Calvin and Debbie, Fran and Sam Buma, Rick and Gonda, his 29 grandchildren and 51 great grandchildren lean on the Lords love and faithfulness. Dad was the brother to John and †Ellie Voortman, †Johann and Aleida Voortman, and Harry and Ann Voortman. Jesus Christ is our comfort and strength, our living hope and Dad is now with Him in glory. Praise and Glory be to God. At this time there will be a service for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Indwell or Shalom Manor. We would like to say Thank you to the wonderful staff at Shalom Gardens. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need. Hebrews 4:16
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020