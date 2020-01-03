|
BODDEN, William Wayne Passed away December 22m, 2019 at the age of 71. Loved son of Edgar Bodden and his late mother Norma Mackie Bodden (1999) of Dundas. Left to mourn are his wife Kathleen, da Karen and Kim, and grandchildren Maddison and Tyler, and Keven. Wayne willbe sasdly mised by his brother Edgar (Julie), Richard (Shelley 2010), sisters Marilyn, Shawn, Darlene and Henry, Predeceased by his brother Gary and Margaret (2012), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by granddaughter Nicole (2012). You endured your pain now, rest in peace son